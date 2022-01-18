Cold Condition To Prevail In Odisha For Next Few Days: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that cold conditions will prevail in Odisha with several districts recording minimum (night) temperature below 10 degree Celsius.

“There will be no large change in minimum temperature (night temperature) during next two days and it will gradual rise by 3 to 4 degree Celsius in subsequent three days over the districts of Odisha,” IMD said in its bulletin on Tuesday.

While Keonjhar district remained the coldest with the mercury dropping to 9 degrees, Daringbadi in Kandhamal district and Jharsuguda- recorded minimum temperature of 9 and 9.8 degrees, respectively.

Weather Forecast For Next Few Days:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 19.01.2022) Yellow Warning (Be updated):

Dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal and Kalahandi.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 19.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 20.01.2022)

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.