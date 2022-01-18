Realme 9i With Triple Rear Cameras Launched In India Starting At Rs 13,999

The Realme 9i was launched in India on Tuesday. The new Realme Smartphone, equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and 33W fast charging, succeeds Realme 8i launched last year.

Realme 9i comes with dual stereo speakers and triple rear cameras. However, it has a 90Hz display which is lower than the Realme 8i with a 120Hz refresh rate screen.

Price & Availability:

Realme 9i price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has a 6GB + 128GB model that is priced at Rs. 15,999. The phone comes in Prism Black and Prism Blue colours and will go on sale starting January 25.

The Realme 9i will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retailers in the country. Also, there will be an early sale that will be held only on Flipkart and Realme.com on January 22.

Specifications & Features:

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 9i runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also has a 180Hz touch sampling rate and is protected by a Dragon Trail Pro glass.

Under the hood, there is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme 9i has the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary Samsung sensor, with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel portrait shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter — both with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Realme 9i also carries a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.1 lens.

Battery & Connectivity:-

The Realme 9i comes with dual stereo speakers. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge. The proprietary fast charging technology is claimed to provide zero to 100 percent charge in 70 minutes.

On the storage front, the Realme 9i comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that can further be expanded via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.