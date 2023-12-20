CM Naveen Sanctions Funds for Development Works in Keredagarh

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs. 20 lakhs for the transformation of the Primary School and the conservation of the panchayat pond in Keredagarh of Kendrapara district.

Two days ago, on the instructions of the Chief Minister, 5T Chairman V.K. Pandian Kendrapada visited Rajnagar and learned about the problems of Keredagarh residents. The district administration had also requested the same.

After learning about this, the Chief Minister today sanctioned Rs. 10 lakh each for the two projects and directed the authorities to complete the work as soon as possible.

Redressal of public grievances within 24 hours is a rare experience for the people of Keredagarh. Residents of Keredagarh thanked the Chief Minister and 5T Chairman for this prompt action of the state government.