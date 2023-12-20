Narrow Escape For Driver As Moving Car Catches Fire In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A car driver had a narrow escape as the vehicle he was driving caught fire on the road in Jharsuguda district.

As per sources, the fire broke out in the car on the road when the vehicle was on its way to Bamra from Beheramal. Fortunately, the driver Sohan Prasad noticed the flames and managed to escape from it in time.

On receiving information, the fire brigades rushed there and extinguished the blaze. While the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that, short circuit might have caused the fire.