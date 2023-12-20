Odisha CM Sanctions Rs 15.20 Cr for 507 Religious and Community Projects in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs. 15.20 crores for 507 religious and community projects in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area.

With this fund, various religious and community projects under Bhubaneswar North, Ekamra-Bhubaneswar and Bhubaneswar Central constituencies will be constructed and improved.

It is worth noting that various temple management committees, local public representatives and minority communities have requested the improvement and development of their religious institutions, community property, women’s association houses, puja mandap etc.

Officials of BMC visited those places conducted the survey and submitted the necessary report. Based on the report, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian discussed these works with the members of the concerned committee and public representatives.

After informing the Chief Minister about this, the Chief Minister has sanctioned funds for these development works. It is worth noting that there are more than 700 temples in Bhubaneswar, famous as Temple City. There are also many ancient historical temples here.

Thousands of tourists and pilgrims visit these places every day. The fund has been sanctioned keeping in view the need for beautification and improvement of all religious places.