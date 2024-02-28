CM Naveen Patnaik Flags Off 133 Mobile Veterinary Unit Vehicles

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off 133 Mobile Veterinary Unit vehicles in a programme organised by the Department of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

These new vehicles will be used to provide health services to livestock animals under the “Mukhyamantri Bhramyaman Pranichikitsa Seva” initiative in the state.

Animal resources have always been a major contributor to the economy of the state and the country. Animal husbandry plays an important role in the income generation of farmers. The State Government is committed to increasing the income of the farmers and improving their standard of living and is making continuous efforts in this direction.

The animal resources sector has been identified as an area of growth for small and marginal farmers, women self-help groups and entrepreneurs. The state government has taken several important steps to protect animals and provide them with proper medical care.

Along with this, as a commitment of the state government towards the welfare of animals, the “Mukhyamantri Bhramyaman Pranichikitsa Seva” has been introduced. Through this, mobile veterinary units can reach the ailing animals in areas where there are no veterinary facilities and provide treatment.

The Mukhyamantri Bhramyaman Pranichikitsa Seva is becoming very useful in providing emergency healthcare services to ailing animals. Earlier these mobile units were done on a hire basis. In the first phase, 181 mobile veterinary unit vehicles worth Rs 30 crore were inaugurated by the Chief Minister on September 8, last year.

Another 133 new mobile veterinary unit vehicle units worth Rs 21.28 crore were inaugurated today by the Chief Minister.

With this move, veterinary services have reached the doorsteps of people. This mobile unit also has surgery facilities. Through this, animal vaccination and diagnostic services have also been made available and wide public awareness has been created among the farmers. These mobile units, equipped with GPS are going to various villages of the blocks and providing veterinary services.

Along with this, six Animal Ambulance Service vehicles have also been inaugurated today so that the ailing and injured cattle and animals can be provided immediate medical care in the city areas.

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, F&ARD Depts, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Principal Secretary of F&ARD Dept Suresh Kumar Vashishth, were prominently present in the event.