Odisha CM Inaugurates, Lays Foundation For District Science Centres, Planetariums

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various district science centres and planetariums on the occasion of National Science Day.

Patnaik inaugurated the District Science Centre in Jeypur in Koraput District, the Planetarium in Rayagada, the District Science Center and Planetarium in Ghatgaon in Keonjhar District and the District Science Center and Planetarium in Baripada in Mayurbhanj district along with Kalahandi, Boudh, Kendrapada, Jharsuguda, Gajapati, Nuapada.

He also laid the foundation for the construction of the District Science Centre in Jagatsinghpur.

Participating in the programme, the Chief Minister said that science and development go forward in a similar line. Development is incomplete without science. Every day, science and technology are bringing changes in different aspects of society, particularly, in the field of education.

In 5T school transformation, smart classrooms, e-libraries, and modern laboratories have been developed with the use of technology.

The state government has decided to open science centres in every district to popularise science and increase the use of technology. The government has also decided to open Innovation Centers in planetariums and schools.

The science centre will be opened in Bhadrak while science centres along with a planetarium will be set up in Balangir, Sundargarh and Ganjam districts in the coming days.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that all these science centres and planetariums will create interest in science among children.

The Chief Minister further said “I want the students of my state to remain ahead in the field of science and technology and be efficient and increase the reputation of Odisha. Along with this, the Chief Minister called for working together to realize the dream of building New Odisha.

Notably, Rs 6.5 crore has been spent on each science centre built under the 5T initiative, Rs 15 crore on the planetarium and Rs 21.5 crore on the science centre cum planetarium.

State Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda attended the program in Jeypore. He said that the initiative of the Chief Minister to popularize science will be of great benefit to the students in the days to come. Panda praised the Chief Minister for this timely initiative.

5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian coordinated the program. Addressing the children, he said that science changes the lives as well as the society. He advised the children to work hard and succeed in life. He suggested that the state government’s 5T program, school transformation program, Nua-O program etc. have created a good platform for children in the field of education.

Kalahandi MP Sujit Kumar, Jagannath Saraka, Minister for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Rayagada and MLA Badri Narayan Patra in Ghatgaon participated in the program and thanked the Chief Minister for this epoch-making initiative to attract students to science.

Principal Secretary of Science and Technology, Chitra Arumugam gave a welcome speech and Kalahandi Collector gave the vote of thanks.