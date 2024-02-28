‘Odissi’ Takes Centre Stage In Air India’s New Inflight Safety Video

Bhubaneshwar: Air India, India’s leading global airline, today unveiled ‘Safety Mudras’, the airline’s new inflight safety video that weaves together safety instructions with the rich tapestry of India’s vibrant culture. The video, where Odissi takes centre stage, celebrates the captivating blend of natural beauty and cultural splendour of Odisha.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Odisha’s pristine beaches, Odissidancer– SonaliDass– illustrates the art of securing seats and tray tables– mirroring the gentle ebb and flow of Odisha’s coastal terrain.Through this artistic expression, Air India has amalgamated the efforts of industry stalwarts – Prasoon Joshi of McCann Worldgroup, Shankar Mahadevan and Bharatbala– with the local talent to elevate their talent to the global skies.

The video also integrates safety instructions and seven other dance forms – Bihu, Kathak, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Bharatnatyam, Ghoomar, andGiddha – from around the country. Each featured dance form presents a specific safety instruction, providing vital information in an engaging and culturally immersive manner.

Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India, said:“As a flagbearer of the country and a longstanding patron of Indian art and culture, Air India is delighted to present a work of art that is designed to deliver essential safety instructions while showcasing India’s rich cultural diversity to travellers around the world. Our guests will find this inflight safety video to be more immersive and informative, and a warm welcome to India from the moment they step onboard.”

Featuring music composed by Grammy Award-winning music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan, the video harmoniously blends safety and culture capturing India’s essence in mesmerising locations shot over six months.

The safety video will be initially accessible on Air India’s recently introduced A350 aircraft, which is equipped with state-of-the-art inflight entertainment screens. It will be progressively deployed on other aircraft in Air India’s fleet.

Air India’s new inflight safety video can be download here: https://bit.ly/AirIndiaSafetyVideo