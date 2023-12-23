CM Naveen Patnaik Condoles Demise of Former Odisha Governor M.M. Rajendran

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has condoled the demise of M.M. Rajendran, former Governor of Odisha on Saturday.

“Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Shri M.M. Rajendran, former Governor of #Odisha. His long years of experience as a career bureaucrat had made him carve a niche for himself as an Administrator. He will be always remembered for his dedication and service to the people. My condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace”, the Chief Minister said.

The former Governor of Odisha, M.M. Rajendran, passed away at the age of 88 in a private hospital in Chennai. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences and hailed Rajendran’s dedication and service to the people.

Rajendran was a career bureaucrat and had served as the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. He took over as Governor of Odisha in 1999 after the super cyclone and completed his tenure in 2004. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

Earlier today, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.