Ajoy Kumar Replaces Chellakumar As Congress In-Charge For Odisha

The Congress party has made some major changes in its organizational structure ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Ajoy Kumar has been appointed as the in-charge of Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Puduchery, while Chellakumar has been given the responsibility of Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The decision was taken two days after the Congress Working Committee meeting to prepare for the upcoming elections.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been removed from the post of party in-charge in Uttar Pradesh.

Sachin Pilot has been appointed as the in-charge of Chhattisgarh Congress, and Ramesh Chennithala will work as in-charge of the party for Maharashtra.

Jitendra Singh has been given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh, while Deepak Babaria holds the charge of Delhi and the additional charge of Haryana.

Devender Yadav has been named as the party in-charge for Punjab, and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will continue to serve as the in-charge of Rajasthan.

Lastly, Rajni Patil has been replaced by Bharatsingh Solanki as Jammu and Kashmir in-charge.