Odisha CM Commends Sargiful-2023 For Showcasing Talents Of Tribal Students

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, today, inspired tribal students to seize the opportunities provided by mother language-based education, computer education and health checkup programmes, initiated by the state govt and encouraged them to excel in studies, pursue their chosen careers and fulfill the aspirations of their parents.

The Odisha CM reminded the students that, in addition to their day-to-day studies, they should also cultivate knowledge about their culture, traditions and values. Understanding these aspects would enable them to make a more significant contribution to society, the state and the nation, said the CM, while addressing the gathering at the state-level felicitation ceremony of Zonal Sargiful-2023 winners at the Lokseva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

“Achieving personal success in life is great, but when we accomplish something unique for our state and nation, it adds greater meaning and success to our lives,” said the Chief Minister, as he extended his best wishes to the participants. He also highlighted that Sargiful-2023 provided a unique platform to showcase the talents of tribal students across Odisha.

Jagannath Saraka, Minister of ST & SC Dev., M & BCW Department, and Law, Odisha, addressed the gathering and said, “The two zonal-level Sargiful-2023 events held in Sundargarh and Gajapati have shown innovative ways to explore the talents of students from across the state.”

Sudam Marandi, Minister of School and Mass Education, Revenue and Disaster Management, said, “There was a time when I was also a student in a tribal school, but then opportunities to explore the talents of students were scarce. However, through the initiatives of our chief minister, especially by educating tribal students in Anwesha schools through English language education, there has been a sea-change in the success of tribal kids.”

Earlier, in her welcome address, Roopa Roshan Sahoo, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of ST & SC Development, M&BCW Department underscored the talents of students from tribal communities. She said, “During Sargiful-2023, Odisha’s 30 districts were grouped into two zones – Gajapati and Sundargarh. Over 1,300 students participated, engaging in more than 18 workshops and 13 competitions. Today, we have gathered here to celebrate and honour 297 talented prize winners.”

The attendees were also shown short videos showcasing the organisation of Zonal Level Sargiful-2023 and the various activities of the ST & SC Development, M&BCW Department.

One of the highlights of the event was the release of the Students’ Magazine on Sargiful-2023 and a Coffee Table book by the Chief Minister with beautiful paintings by the students of various tribal schools. The participating students also showcased their cultural diversity by presenting a memento in 62 tribal languages (including 13 PVTG groups) to the Chief Minister.

After this, the prizes and certificates were distributed to the winners of zonal-level competitions at Sargiful-2023. Director of ST, ST & SC Development, M&BCW Department Indramani Tripathy proposed the vote of thanks.

The Zonal Sargiful event in Sundargarh began on December 7, with over 600 students from 15 districts. Activities such as elocution, quizzes, painting, sports competitions and cultural programs reflected their tribal heritage. Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey graced the festival and even praised the skills of the students. The festival also featured workshops on sustainability, where students crafted items from waste materials.

A few days later, Zonal Sargiful 2023 took place in Gajapati, from December 14, with students from 15 districts participating. The festival included a science exhibition, math games, a magic workshop and a cultural event featuring instrumental music. These events not only showcased tribal talents but also offered an enjoyable and educational experience for participating students.