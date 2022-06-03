CM Naveen inaugurates 531 Transformed High Schools in 2nd phase across 5 dists

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday inaugurated 531 Transformed High Schools in five districts of the state – Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Angul.

As per a press note from the CMO, 105 transformed high schools were inaugurated in Dhenkanal district, 230 in Ganjam, 73 in Kandhamal, 73 in Nabarangpur and 50 in Angul district. In the second phase, a total of 2,908 high schools were transformed.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the school transformation initiative has filled the children with joy and excitement. This has created new hopes and aspirations among them, he said.

The Chief Minister thanked the School Management Committee, the Panchayat representatives, the alumnus, and the teachers for the success of the 5T high school transformation programme.

Revealing that education is the biggest change in life, the Chief Minister said that called students to make good use of this important time of life and to create a new identity for themselves, for their families and for Odisha.

Taking part in the event, Ministers Bikram Keshari Arukh & Prafulla Mallick, Deputy Speaker Rajinikanta Singh, and MLAs Angad Kanhar & Manohar Randhari gave keynote speeches and lauded the Chief Minister’s vision for the development of human resources.

During interactions, when a student from Nabarangpur, Juis Suna, drew attention to the issue of transportation to schools, the chief minister said that more hostels for children would be set up soon.

Secretary to Chief Minister (5T), VK Pandian coordinated the event. Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra and other senior officials were present also present.

ACS Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department Ashok Meena delivered the welcome address and Ranjana Chopra, Principal Secretary, ST & SC Development, gave the vote of thanks.

Notably, the second phase of the 5T High School Transformation Programme began on June 1 with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating a record 532 Transformed High Schools in five districts of the state – Khurda, Boudh, Malkangiri, Sonepur and Mayurbhanj.

In the first phase of the 5T High School Transformation Programme, 1,070 high schools in the state were transformed. In the second phase, 2,908 high schools will be transformed.

