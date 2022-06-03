Thunderstorm
IMD Issues Thunderstorm, Yellow Alert For 11 Odisha Dists

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm activities in 11 districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

As per IMD’s Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar, a yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning has been issued for the districts- Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Gajapati.

Currently, a cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal now lies over north coastal Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and the northwest Bay of Bengal.

Weather Forecast: Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 04.06.2022)

Yellow Warning (be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Gajapati.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 04.06.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 05.06.2022)

Yellow warning ( be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning very likely is to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Mayurbhanj and Balasore.

