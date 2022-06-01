Odisha CM Inaugurates 532 Transformed High Schools Across 5 Dists In Phase II

Bhubaneswar: The second phase of the 5T High School Transformation Program has started in the state today. In the first phase, 1,070 high schools in the state were transformed, while in the second phase, 2,909 high schools will be transformed. Today, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a record 532 Transformed High Schools in five districts of the state – Khurda, Boudh, Malkangiri, Sonepur and Mayurbhanj.

Addressing the school-going children on this occasion, the Chief Minister said, “Every child is unique and has great potential. They have dreams of a better future and dreams of doing something big in life.”

The chief minister said this school transformation initiative had added wings to the dream of children bringing new opportunities. “If the children’s dream comes true, the goal of a new Odisha will be fulfilled and the foundation of a new Odisha will be laid,” Naveen said.

The Chief Minister also thanked the School Management Committees, the Panchayat representatives, the alumni, the teachers and the teachers for the success of the high school transformation programme under the 5T initiatives.

Ministers Sudam Marndi, Padmanabha Behera, Niranjan Pujari and Ashok Chandra Panda, MP Ramesh Majhi and Pradeep Amat attended the function from different places.

Secretary to Chief Minister and 5T Mr VK Pandian coordinated the program. Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra and senior officials were also present.

A record 532 transformed high schools in five districts were inaugurated in one day today. A maximum of 339 schools in Mayurbhanj, 41 in Sonepur, 24 in Boudh, 47 in Malkangiri and 81 in Khurdha district were inaugurated.