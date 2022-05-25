High School Transformation Programme: Over 2K High Schools To Be Developed In 3rd Phase

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to promote Mathematics, Science, Computer Science and 21st Century skills among the students of govt. schools, Mo School has taken up varied programmes in association with alumni groups and different organisations.

Steps are being undertaken to extensively encourage these programmes and reach out to a greater number of schools and students in the coming time. Teacher training programmes in the second phase will be organised to develop the skillsets of teachers. The decision to kickstart these training sessions from the third week of June was taken in the 34th Executive Council Meeting of Mo School Abhiyan.

Chairing the meeting in virtual mode on Wednesday, Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary, S&ME dept advised broadcasting talk sessions of eminent personalities through video conferencing in schools.

Sethi also instructed the forum to facilitate internet facilities in lacking schools to conduct video conference sessions. In the meeting, projects worth Rs 21.90 crores in 26 districts were approved. In the last 1 month, 13,302 alumni have been connected to ‘Mo School Abhiyan’ and have contributed Rs 5.33 crores for the development of their alma mater.

Post the transformation of high schools in the first and second phases of High School Transformation, over 2000 high schools out of the remaining 4310 schools will be transformed in the third phase of the programme.

Emphasis is being laid on a detailed monitoring framework for the high-value projects and instructions have been given to complete the delayed projects within the stipulated timeframe. The Principal Secretary has advised proposing the formation of a monitoring cell in this regard.

To promote scientific learning, Mo School will be collaborating with Odisha Bigyan Academy. The Academy has proposed to organise science exhibitions and celebrate the days of scientific importance in schools by inviting scientists and researchers. Similarly, it has also been proposed to conduct special training sessions for science teachers. On the other hand, the focus will be given to practical science classes in the transformed schools. ‘Code Club’ activities will roll out in two phases in the 1076 schools transformed under the first phase of High School Transformation.