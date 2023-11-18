CM Naveen Approves Rs 296.50 Crore For Two Instream Storage Structures In Bolangir

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved two instream storage structures for Bolangir district and sanctioned Rs 296.50 crore for these two projects.

These projects are two – the Sikuan/Siletkani instream storage structure project on the Sunagad River and the Kutasingha instream storage structure project on the Anga River.

The Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 49 crore for the Sikuan project while Rs 247.50 crore has been sanctioned for the Kutasingha project.

It is worth noting that on the instructions of the Chief Minister, 5T Chairman V.K. Pandian visited had Bolangir district and received proposals from the public for various projects. The Chief Minister has approved these two projects as per the proposal of the people.

This will benefit the people of the 4 blocks. Along with the increase in groundwater level, drinking water projects, fish farming, animal husbandry etc. will be especially helpful. While the people of the Deogaon and Bolangir blocks will benefit from the Sikuan project, the people of the Dunguripalli and Agalpur blocks will benefit from the Kutasingha project.