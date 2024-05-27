Conditions Favourable For Monsoon Onset Over Kerala In 5 Days: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the weather conditions are likely to become favourable for Monsoon onset over Kerala during the next 5 days.

In its evening weather bulletin, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre has forecast scattered rainfall activities across the state for the next seven days. No warnings have been issued for heatwave conditions.

According to the Met Centre, the maximum temperature (day temperature) is likely to rise by 3-5°C during the next 3-4 days and no large change thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha.

The IMD regional centre expert Uma Shankar Das informed that the temperature is rising after Cyclone Remal as eight places in Odisha recorded day temperatures of 40°C or above on Monday.

Jharsuguda was the hottest place in the state today with mercury soaring to 42.2°C followed by Sambalpur at 40.7°C, Nuapada at 40.4°C, Bolangir at 40.3°C, and Sonepur; Bhawanipatna; Sundargarh & Titilagarh at 40°C each

IMD’s weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for the next 7 days:

Day 1(Valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 28.05.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, and Keonjhar,

Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 28.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 29.05.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 29.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 30.05.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 30.05.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 31.05.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 31.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 01.06.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 01.06.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 02.06.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 02.06.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 03.06.2024)