Gurmeet Ram Rahim, 4 others acquitted in murder case by high court

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others in the murder case of Dera manager Ranjit Singh. In 2021, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court found Ram Rahim and other accused in the case guilty of Singh’s murder, sentencing them to life imprisonment.

Ram Rahim’s counsel said after the hearing, “Punjab and Haryana HC acquits Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in murder case of his ex-manager Ranjit Singh.”

The Sirsa-headquartered sect chief, who is also serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, is currently lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak, Haryana.

Former Dera manager Ranjit Singh was shot dead 19 years ago, on July 10, 2002 at Khanpur Kolian village in Haryana’s Kurukshetra. It was suspected that he was murdered because of his alleged role in circulating a letter which narrated how women were being sexually exploited by the sect head at the Dera headquarters.

The CBI court in Panchkula convicted Ram Rahim and four others in the case, after which the sect chief appealed to the high court.