Force 2 completes its iconic 7 years!

In 2011, the late Nishikant Kamat directed Force and presented John Abraham in a never before seen avatar. In 2016 the follow-up film Force 2 directed by Abhinay Deo made waves and showcased Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin in totally different looks.

2023 marks 7 years of the release of Force 2 which won a lot of love from fans. The second chapter in the Force franchise took the story ahead and also established itself as the first series to play an ode to the idea of a macho protagonist. Abhinay took the legacy of Force ahead and the film won a lot of love from fans of the franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd (@sunshinepicturesofficial)

As Force 2 celebrates its seven-year run, one can’t help but think about the impact the franchise has had in the action genre and how it made John Abraham and other actors in the series so popular for their roles. Fans from Force still remember the iconic posts featuring a face-off fight between Vidyut Jamwal and John Abraham who became mascots for the franchise.

Coming from the house of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Force 2 was indeed a one-of-a-kind action franchise film that garnered immense love from the audience and critics. While the producer has many big films under his umbrella, ‘Force’ franchise was indeed a very special one.