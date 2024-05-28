India Announces USD 10 Lakh Aid for Papua New Guinea Landslide Catastrophe

New Delhi: India demonstrated its support for Papua New Guinea by promptly announcing a relief aid package of USD 10 lakh, extending a helping hand to the island nation on Tuesday.

A massive landslide occurred last Friday in Enga Province, Papua New Guinea which buried more than 2000 people and caused major destruction and loss of life.

Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences and conveyed India’s readiness to extend all possible support and assistance to the Pacific island country in its time of difficulty.

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea. Our heartfelt condolences to the affected families and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. India is ready to offer all possible support and assistance. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2024

“As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Papua New Guinea, Government of India extends an immediate relief assistance of US$ 1 million to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts”, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

India has firmly stood by Papua New Guinea during times of difficulty and devastation caused by natural disasters, as in the wake of the earthquake in 2018 and volcanic eruptions in 2019 and 2023.

An important pillar of India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI), announced by PM Narendra Modi in November 2019, is Disaster Risk Reduction and Management. India is committed to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and continues to be a responsible and steadfast responder.