BJP’s Chandbali in-charge attacked ahead of Shah’s visit

Bhadrak: A day ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Chandbali Constituency, BJP’s Ganjam district president Dr Subash Chandra Sahu and five of his supports were allegedly attacked by a group of BJD activists on Monday.

As per reports, Subash Chandra Sahu, BJP’s in-charge for the Chandbali assembly segment, suffered a fracture on his left hand and one of his supporters, Devdatta Maharaj, also sustained injuries in the unprecedented attack. Both were admitted to the hospital.

As Union Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address an election rally in Chandbali constituency to canvas for Odisha state unit president Manmohan Samal on Tuesday, Sahu and his supporters were travelling in an SUV to take stock of the party’s preparations in Chandbali assembly.

However, some BJD activists allegedly waylaid the vehicle, bearing the BJP’s flag, near Ghanteswar Totapada Chhak on the Bhadrak-Chandbali road and attacked the saffron party workers. They also vandalised the car.

Tension prevailed at the scene for some time. Then, the police arrived and prevented the situation from escalating further.

Reportedly, the injured BJP leader has lodged a written complaint at Ghanteswar police outpost.