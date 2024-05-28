Over 7,000 Historical Documents of Indian Diaspora Digitised in Oman

New Delhi: The National Archives of India (NAI) in collaboration with the Indian embassy in Oman concluded its overseas digitisation project for the historical documents of the Indian diaspora in Oman, the NAI said on Tuesday. The remarkable project is PM Modi’s vision and the first of its kind as an overseas endeavour to preserve diaspora heritage.

The project, aptly named “The Oman Collection – Archival Heritage of the Indian Community in Oman,” witnessed the active involvement of 32 distinguished Indian families, mostly from Gujarat. These families, whose Omani lineage spans over 250 years, contributed to a collection of over 7,000 documents in English, Arabic, Gujarati, and Hindi. These documents, meticulously digitised from private family collections, were gathered during the project from May 19 to 27.

The documents, dating from 1838 to the early 20th century, comprise personal diaries, account books, trade invoices, passports, letters, and photographs. They provide a vibrant depiction of the Indian community’s life in Oman, highlighting their cultural practices, social activities, and contributions to Omani society. These invaluable records will be accessible to the public and researchers on the NAI’s digital portal, ‘Abhilekh Patal.’

Arun Singhal, Director General of NAI, lauded the project as a “historic milestone in preserving the heritage of the Indian diaspora.”

Echoing this sentiment, India’s Ambassador Amit Narang underscored the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between the two nations, tracing back 5,000 years.

Oman, home to nearly 700,000 Indians, has long-standing residents from several merchant families, primarily from Mandvi, Surat, and other parts of Gujarat. These families, residing in Sur, Muttrah, and Muscat since the late 18th century, have become an integral part of Omani society.