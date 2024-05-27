Poll Violence! Ex-Sarpanch Ploughs SUV Into BJD Dharmasala MLA’s Election Rally

Jaraka: Ahead of Phase IV twin polls in Odisha, violence erupted at Dharmasala in Jajpur district on Monday afternoon, after a former Sarpanch drove his SUV into an election rally of the BJD, injuring four activists.

According to reports, on Monday, BJD Dharmasala MLA candidate Pranab Kumar Balabantaray was campaigning in a bike procession on National Highway No. 53 in the Pakhara Panchayat. In the meanwhile, the former Sarpanch of Pakhara Panchayat, Dilip Behera, who was driving a Mahindra Scorpio, ran into the rally. As a result, four BJD activists were left injured on the spot. However, Behera managed to flee from the scene.

In order to vent their anger, scores of people entered the market complex of Behera on Osara Chhak and resorted to vandalism. The mob ransacked Dilip’s office in the market complex and also broke the window glasses of four Hyvas, belonging to the ex-sarpanch.

After Dharmasala Police, Jajpur Road SDPO, Jajpur SP Vinit Agarwal reached the spot with a platoon of police force, the mob dispersed soon after.

“Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in this incident… A platoon of police force has been deployed in the locality to maintain law & order and avoid any other untoward incident,” said Jajpur SP Vinit Agarwal.