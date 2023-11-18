Kendrapara: Man Goes missing in Brahmani river, crocodile attack suspected

Kendrapara: A man reportedly went missing while taking bath in the Brahmani river in Kendrapara district.

The man hails from Andara village of Pattamundai block in kendrapara district.

According to sources, this morning the man has gone to take bath in the Brahmani river. When he didn’t returned home, his family members went on searching for him but couldn’t find him.

The villagers suspect that a crocodile might have dragged him to the water. However, on being informed, the Forest officials and Fire brigade personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation.