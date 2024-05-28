International Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Admitted To Hospital Due To Breathing Problem

Bhubaneswar: International sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar due to possible asthma-related complications.

Patnaik informed about his health conditions through his X handle.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Jai Jagannath. Due to post-COVID, I am suffering from a breathing problem, admitted to a hospital. Doctors are taking care of me.”

Jai Jagannath 🙏

May be Due to post Covid, I am suffering from breathing problem, admitted in a hospital. Doctors are taking care of me.🙏 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 28, 2024

