International Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Admitted To Hospital Due To Breathing Problem

By Itishree Sethy
Bhubaneswar: International sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar due to possible asthma-related complications.

Patnaik informed about his health conditions through his X handle.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Jai Jagannath. Due to post-COVID, I am suffering from a breathing problem, admitted to a hospital. Doctors are taking care of me.”

