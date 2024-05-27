Ex-Senior Clerk, Ex-RI Get 3-Yr RI For Taking Bribe In Khurda

Khurdha: A Special court in Khurda district sentenced a retired Senior Clerk and a retired Revenue Inspector in Khurda district for demanding and accepting a bribe.

The accused persons have been identified as Baikunthanath Mohanty, Ex-Senior Clerk (Retired) of Banapur Tahasil and Rabindranath Barik, Ex-RI (Retired) of Pratap Revenue Circle under same Tahasil, Dist-Khurdha.

Mohanty and Barik were charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988/120-B IPC for demanding and accepting a bribe from a complainant for grant of Sairat lease (sand quarry), were convicted by Additional Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

The court sentenced them to undergo simple imprisonment for 3 years each and to pay a fine of Rs.20,000 each and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further simple imprisonment for 4 months more each for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act,1988.

The court further sentenced them to undergo simple imprisonment for 3 years each and to pay a fine of Rs.20,000 each and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further simple imprisonment for 4 months each more for the offence U/s 7 PC Act,1988.

The court also sentenced them to undergo simple imprisonment for 3 years each and to pay a fine of Rs.20,000/- each and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further simple imprisonment for 4 months each more for the offence U/s 120-B IPC. All the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of both the convicts namely Baikunthanath Mohanty and Rabindranath Barik following their conviction. Further reports are awaited.