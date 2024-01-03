CM Enhances Monthly Stipend of Nursing, Pharmacy, Allied Medical Students

Bhubaneswar: Considering the request of the students of Nursing, Pharmacy and Allied Medical Students for enhancement of their stipend, and taking into account the importance of services being rendered by them, Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik has approved enhancement of stipend amount in favour of the students.

After this enhancement, these students will get stipends per month in the following manner.

D.Pharma- Rs.500

ANM- Rs.2000

B.Sc (N) Rs.5000 for internship,

M. Phil in Clinical Psychology -Rs.10,000.

M.Phil in Psychatric Social Work- Rs.10,000

The above category of students were earlier provided with stipend amount per month @ Rs.250/- for D.Pharma, Rs.1000/- for ANM, Rs.2500/- for B. Sc(N) internship, Rs.7000/- for M. Phil in Clinical Psychology and Rs.7000/- for M.Phil in Psychiatric Social Work.

The Chief Minister has expected that this enhancement will encourage students to extend better services to the people. This will further strengthen health services in Odisha, he has hoped.

During the recent visit of , 5T Chairman Sri VK Pandian, to MKCG medical college , the students had requested him to enhance the stipend.

It may be mentioned here that the Government of Odisha in Health & FW Department is running different Degree and Diploma Courses such as B.Sc. in Nursing, Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (ANM) course, Diploma in Pharmacy, M.Phil in Clinical Psychology and M.Phil in Psychiatric Social Work in Government institutions.

The Government provides stipend to students of these courses for the period of their education during which they also provide clinical services at health institutions.