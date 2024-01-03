Assam: 14 Dead, 24 Hospitalised As Picnic Bus Crashed Into Truck

Dispur: As many as 14 persons were killed and 24 others sustained critical injuries after a picnic bus crashed into a truck on the National Highway near Dergaon in Jorhat district in Assam on Wednesday.

As per reports, the road mishap occurred while a picnic bus dashed into the truck on the highroad. As a result, 14 persons died on the spot and 24 persons were seriously injured. Locals noticed the accident and rushed there to rescue them.

The injured persons have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Further details regarding this are awaited.