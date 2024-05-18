Former Junior Accountant Dismissed From Govt Service After Conviction In Bribery Case

Gajapati: A former Junior Accountant in Gajapati district has been dismissed from the govt service following his conviction in a vigilance trap case.

The accused has been identified as B. Chandra Sekhar Behera, Ex-Junior Accountant, Education Section,

Block Development Office, Kashinagar, A/p-Senior Assistant, District Education Office, Gajapati.

Behera was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Berhampur VigilancePS Case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7/10 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demanding and accepting a bribe from a School Teacher for preparing and passing his arrear bills, was dismissed from Govt. service as per provision of OCS(CCA)

Rules,1962 with effect from 17.05.2024 by the competent authority following his conviction by Hon’ble Spl. Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur in bribery case.

Behera was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 2 years and to pay a fine of Rs.5,000, and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 4 months for the offence U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The court had further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 2 years and to pay a fine of Rs.5,000, and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 4 months

for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Following the conviction of Behera, Odisha Vigilance communicated in this regard to the competent authority to take appropriate action against Behera. Accordingly, Behera was dismissed from Govt.

Service by the competent authority for bribery.