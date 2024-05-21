BJP Leader Arrested After 1 Death In BJP-RJD Clash In Bihar’s Chhapra, Internet Suspended

Bihar: In another post-poll incident reported from Bihar during the fifth phase of polling, the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal got involved in a firing incident, resulting in the death of a man and injuring two others on Tuesday. BJP leader Ramakant Singh was taken in custody in connection with the incident.

The clash erupted between the two parties’ workers in the Saran Lok Sabha constituency at Bikhari Thakur chauk in Bihar’s Chhapra. Saran seat went to polling on Monday, during phase five of the Lok Sabha elections.

The prominent candidates vying from the Saran seat include BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya.

After the voting, the workers got involved in gunfight, as a result of which a man was killed and two others sustained serious injuries in multiple rounds of firing. Following the incident, a heavy deployment of security forces was done to bring the situation under control and maintain law and order.

The clash erupted over both the parties alleging each other of irregularities and cheating during the polling. On May 20, stones were also pelted by the workers at each other amid the brewing clash, which later turned violent and tranformed into a gunfight.