BTS V aka Kim Taehyung reveals he recorded solo album Layover at Jungkook’s house

Seoul: BTS’ Kim Taehyung aka V recently announced the release of his brand-new debut solo album, ‘Layover,’ slated for release on September 8. He also released two tracks from his album, ‘Love Me Again’ and ‘Rainy Days’ along with their music videos – which has had ARMYs going wild on Twitter. Not to mention, his gender-bending fashion photoshoots for magazines like W Korea and Arena as well as his recent appearance at CELINE’s store in Tokyo. Kim Taehyung definitely knows how to keep his devoted fanbase on their toes.

[Preview] BTS 'V' returned as a soloist! You quiz time filled with prince's V-sual and world star-class talk 💚 #YouQuizOnTheBlock | YOU QUIZ ON THE BLOCK EP.210 [ENG SUB PROVIDED BY ME] 🔗: https://t.co/P6Sp78QvyE pic.twitter.com/YaabOgv2rk — bts memeories⁷ (@btsmemeories) September 3, 2023

Taehyung is engaging in several promotional activities for his solo album. Amongst them is his appearance on the popular South Korean reality show, ‘You Quiz on the Block.’ Broadcasting channel tvN released a teaser from the upcoming episode and it’s gotten fans super excited to see V talking about music, life and more.

“V's "Love Me Again" ranked 96th on Billboard Hot 100” “BTS 'V' 'Rainy Days' Top Song in 70 Countries on iTunes and #1” And Taehyung said he recorded his songs at Jungkook's house and he will reveal the behind the scenes of his first solo album!! pic.twitter.com/gtwL1nxaOv — LAYO( ꪜ )ER (@mybwits) September 3, 2023

In the teaser, Taehyung is dressed in a debonair all-white ensemble and looks nothing short of royalty. In fact, this outfit reminds us of the time Jin wore a similar princely white shoot during a public appearance. It seems like Jin hyung might be giving some well-intentioned, eclectic advice to Tae all the way from his military duties.

📸 INSTAGRAM You Quiz On The Block post with V pic.twitter.com/sagpoBwsLU — BTS News & Updates⁷ (@dalbitbangtan) September 2, 2023

The teaser gave an exciting glimpse into V’s interaction with the show’s hosts. BTS had previously appeared on the show in 2021 and ARMYs had loved to see the septet playing games and performing quirky antics. This time, Taehyung is returning as a solo artist – he said that he planned this appearance because his fans would enjoy it. He said that his father had also enjoyed watching the group’s guest appearance on the show in 2019 – in a lighthearted moment, he impersonated his dad, saying ‘wow, you did a good job,’ in a deep voice. Tae is putting his baritone to good use!

Taehyung also revealed that he had recorded the album at Jungkook’s house. During promotions for Jungkook’s debut digital single, ‘Seven,’ BTS’s maknae had said that Taehyung had been the first lucky listener of the track. The two youngest members of the group are more than just partners-in-crime when it comes to mischief – they are also each other’s cheerleaders and advisers on their solo musical journeys.

In an emotional moment, Taehyung also shared that he had grown up under his grandmother’s wing and wanted to show her how far he had come through his debut musical endevaour as a solo artist. He also shared a humorous anecdote about how he had auditioned for Big Hit music with his friend.