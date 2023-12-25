Chopped Palm Recovered Near Pond In Khurda, Probe On

Khurda: Tension prevailed in Khurda district after a chopped palm of a person was recovered near a pond in Manapur village under Tangi tehsil.

As per sources, locals first noticed a stray dog carrying the chopped palm in mouth. They immediately informed the police about this. The Jankia police on intimation rushed to the spot and seized the palm.

The palm was sent to the forensic lab for testing. It is suspected that somebody might have been murdered. After killing the person, the murderer might have cut his body pieces to destroy the evidence. The police have initiated a thorough probe into the matter.