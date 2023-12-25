ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo And Yoon Sanha Share Cover Of “Last Christmas”

Seoul: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Yoon Sanha gifted fans with a heartwarming video of themselves covering Johnny Orlando’s version of “Last Christmas.”

Sanha posted the following message together with the video:

Hello, this is Sanha.

Merry Christmas to everyone~~

I sang this “Sanight” together with Eun Woo hyung, whom I love. I think this is my first “Sanight” video that I sang as a duet, and I enjoyed recording the song, filming the video, and seeing a pretty Christmas tree together with [Eun Woo] hyung~~ We went on a date, hehe.

Please enjoy a warm Christmas together with WooSan!!