Plane with 303 Indians grounded over ‘human trafficking’ freed to leave France

France: A passenger plane grounded for a human trafficking investigation while carrying 303 Indians to Nicaragua was on Sunday allowed to leave France’s Vatry Airport in Champagne country after four days. A lawyer for the Romanian company Legend Airlines said the plane would take many of the stranded passengers back to India on Monday, news agency The Associated Press reported.

Local authorities were working through Christmas Eve on formalities to allow some passengers to leave the small Vatry Airport, regional prosecutor Annick Browne told AP. All of the passengers, including a 21-month-old child, had been stuck in the airport terminal since Thursday.

Two passengers were detained as part of a special French investigation into suspected human trafficking by an organised criminal group. Several others requested asylum in France, according to the local administration. Prosecutors said 11 passengers were unaccompanied minors who were put under special administrative care.