Chocolate Day: History & Significance In Valentine’s Week

New Delhi: Chocolate Day is celebrated on 9 February, and it falls on a Wednesday this year. It was in the 1840s that Valentine’s Day first gained popularity. People exchanged gifts and flowers, and love was is in the air. This was also the time when Richard Cadbury, an English entrepreneur and chocolate maker, saw an opportunity and decided to manufacture chocolates.

He began curating chocolate baskets, which then people started gifting their loved ones on Valentine’s Day. These chocolate baskets acted like love tokens and gained immense popularity, so much so that an entire day was dedicated to chocolates.

Chocolate Day has great significance during Valentine’s Week not only because of its unique history, but also because chocolate is loved across regions and cultures. It is, perhaps, one of the best things to gift to your loved ones when you cannot muster up the courage to confess your feelings.