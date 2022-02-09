Army Team Rescues Trekker, Stranded On Cliff In Kerala

Palakkad: Indian Army teams have successfully rescued the boy who got stuck in a steep gorge in Kerala’s Malampuzha mountains after more than 43 hours.

Reportedly, the boy was brought to the top of the hill safely by army personnel by carrying him on his shoulder. He will be airlifted from there soon, officials said.

It is pertinent to mention that the boy named Babu from Malampuzha was trapped in the pocket of a steep hill on Monday at around 11 am and he has been waiting for the rescue personnel to save him out from the crevice since then without food and water.

The efforts to rescue him by the navy and other agencies on Tuesday was on halt due to the peculiarities of the terrain and weather condition.