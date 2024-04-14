Chirag Antil, a 24-year-old Indian Student Murdered in Canada

New Delhi: Chirag Antil, a 24-year-old student from Haryana, India shot dead by unknown miscreants in a car in Canada’s Vancouver on Friday. No arrest has been made and an investigation is on said the police.

According to the Vancouver police, residents of East 55th Avenue and Main Street reported hearing gunshots around 11 pm on April 12. Upon reaching the spot, the police found Chirag dead inside a car.

Chirag went to Canada from Sonipat, Haryana on a study visa in 2022. He completed his MBA at the University Canada West (UCW) in British Columbia and recently got his work permit.

Ronit, Chirag Antil’s elder brother, revealed that he had spoken to his brother in Vancouver on the morning of the incident and Chirag seemed very happy at the time. But when he left the house unknown people shot him in his car.

“We spoke on the phone to the policeman who gave us this information, but we are not being told anything as to how this happened. We want to appeal to PM Modi and Jaishankar for justice,” Ronit said.

Expressing its sorrow, the Indian Consulate in Vancouver posted on X, “It has learnt with great sorrow the shooting and killing of an Indian national, Mr Chirag Antil, living in Vancouver.” The consulate further added that they have approached the concerned Canadian authorities for more information in this regard.