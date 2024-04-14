Man, Minor Daughter Killed After Car Overturns In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, a man and his four-year-old daughter were killed after the car they were travelling in hit the road divider and overturned on NH 16 near Jashotikiri Road under Bhandaripokhari police station in Bhadrak district on Sunday noon.

The deceased father-daughter duo has been identified as Subhash Ganguly and his minor daughter Koel. Subhash’s wife Arpita, father Nimayu Ganguly and mother Rakshi Ganguly sustained critical injuries in the mishap.

According to sources, the family was heading to their native place Kharagpur from Goa after having darshan at Puri Srimandir today. Unfortunately, the vehicle went out of control and turned turtle after hitting the road divider near Jashotikiri.

Soon, fire & rescue personnel rescued all five victims and rushed them to Bhandaripokhari CHC and later they were shifted to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital. Subhashish Ganguly and his daughter were declared dead at the hospital while others are undergoing treatment.