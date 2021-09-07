CBSE Class 12 private, patrachar and second compartment students to apply for provisional admission: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said private, “patrachar” and second compartment students of CBSE Class 12 board exams can apply for admission to higher studies on a provisional basis, but would have to produce their results, after these are declared, to the institution concerned.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar noted that lawyers appearing for the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have submitted before it that these students can apply for admissions on provisional basis subject to producing results which are to be declared by the CBSE.

The top court was hearing a plea which had raised grievances, including that there may be delay in the announcement of results of CBSE class 12 private, ‘patrachar’ and second compartment students which may deny admission to these students for higher studies.

The Centre had earlier told the court that the CBSE will be adopting 30:30:40 formula to evaluate class 12 students based on the results of Class-X, XI and XII examinations respectively.