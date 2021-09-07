Gold Winning Para Shuttler Pramod Bhagat Recieves Warm Welcome In India

New Delhi: Ace shuttler, Pramod Bhagat, who scripted history by winning a Gold medal in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, received a grand welcome on his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi.

Hundreds of fans, followers, government officials and Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials were present at the airport to receive Bhagat.

Fans lifted him on their shoulders and took out a procession celebrating his victory in the Tokyo Paralympics.

An ecstatic Bhagat said, “I dedicate this medal to all Indians including the state of Odisha and my friends and well wishers who never gave up on me.”

Pramod won the gold medal match by defeating his opponent, Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell, in two straight games– 21-14, 21-17. This was Pramod’s first-ever participation at any Paralympic Games.