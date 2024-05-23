West Bengal, Odisha brace for heavy rainfall

Kolkata: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that parts of West Bengal and Odisha along the Bay of Bengal coast are expected to experience heavy rainfall on Saturday, May 25, due to a low-pressure area forming over the southwest Bay of Bengal coast on Wednesday.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over the Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, off the north Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts, with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

The IMD indicated that this system will likely move northeastwards and develop into a Depression over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal by the morning of May 24. It is expected to continue moving northeastwards and further intensify thereafter.