Ganjam: Over 53 kg Ganja seized, 2 arrested

Ganjam: The Aska police today seized over 53 kg of cannabis near Khandadeuli village in Ganjam district and arrested two persons in this connection.

As per sources, the police party was patrolling at night near Khandadeuli village when they intercepted a car and subsequently seized 53kg 750 gms of ganja worth nearly Rs 13 lakh. Cops also apprehended two persons. The cops also seized Max pick-up van and one bike.

The accused persons have been arrested and court forwarded, informed Aska SDPO Umashankar Singh.

