CBSE Board Exams 2024 From Feb 15; Check Details

The CBSE has released the exam dates for the CBSE Board Exams 2024. As per the official announcement, the CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exams 2024 will begin on February 15, 2024.

Besides announcing the timeline for board exams, the CBSE has also released the complete CBSE Date Sheet 2024 for the upcoming Board Exams.

As per the official announcement, the CBSE 10th Board Exams 2024 will be held from February 15 to March 13, while the CBSE 12th Board Exams 2024 will be held from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

Candidates who will be appearing for the CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exams 2024 can also check the complete exam schedule on the official websites – cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

“CBSE will conduct Board examinations for the academic year 2023-24 for classes X and XIl from the 15th of February 2024 onwards. These examinations will be conducted for approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by the 10th of April 2024. All the organisations holding any examinations are requested to fix the dates of their examinations keeping in view the above-said schedule of Board examinations,” reads the official notice.

Notably, the CBSE Board Exams 2024 for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted in a single shift only where all the exams shall begin from 10:30 AM. This time for 2024, the CBSE Board Exams for Class 10 and 12 shal be held for a period of 55 days, spanning from February 15 to April 10.