Bike Theft Gang Busted In Bhubaneswar; Three Held, 20 Motorcycles Seized

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police today busted a bike theft gang in Bhubaneswar with the arrest of three persons and recovery of 20 stolen motorcycles.

The arrested accused persons have been identified as Akash Pradhan alias Sanu (28), of Nilachakra Nagar in Saliasahi, in Bhubaneswar, Kedar Behera (20), of Sarankul Kainfulia in Nayagarh and Tapan Behera (30), of Sarankul Golagaon in Nayagarh, the police said.

According to Nayapalli Police, during an investigation of a complaint of a stolen scooter in the Jaydev Vihar area, the investigating officers first apprehended notorious criminal, Akash Pradhan alias Sonu and then his associates Kedar Behera and Tapan Behera. A total of 20 two-wheelers including the stolen scooter were recovered by the police team.

Further investigation revealed that the accused persons have committed a series of motorcycle thefts from different areas of Bhubaneswar including Nayapalli, Chandrasekharpur, Tamando, Laxmisagar and also outside the city like Baghamari area of Khordha & Banharpalli area of Jharsuguda, the police said.

They have been arrested and forwarded to the Court. Further investigation is under progress & remand report will be submitted against them for further investigation, the police added.

As per police reports, accused Akash Pradhan is involved in 16 cases of Nayapalli PS, 3 cases of Saheednagar PS & 1 case each of Chadrasekharpur PS, Khandagiri PS & Capital PS. “Steps are being taken to book him also u/s- 110 CrPC as he is a habitual offender, the police said.

A total of 57 motorcycles have been seized by Bhubaneswar police in December- 2023 so far. Capital Police busted a two-member bike lifting racket targeting bikes parked near hospital & park areas on dtd.02.12.2023 earlier this month with the seizure of 14 motorcycles from their possession followed by the seizure of 23 bikes by Khandagiri police from 3 membered bike lifter gang.