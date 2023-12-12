India U19 Squad for Tri-Series in South Africa & ICC Men’s U19 World Cup Announced

The Junior Selection Committee has picked India’s U19 Men’s squad for the tri-series in South Africa and the upcoming ICC Men’s U19 World Cup, 2024, BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah informed on Tuesday.
The tri-series between India, England & South Africa will kick off on the 29th of December, 2023 with the final scheduled on the 10th of January, 2024.
Post the tri-series, the India U19 team will begin preparations for the much anticipated ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup.
|India U19 squad for tri-series & ICC Men’s U19 World Cup
|NO
|NAME
|ASSOCIATION
|1
|Arshin Kulkarni
|Maharashtra Cricket Association
|2
|Adarsh Singh
|Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association
|3
|Rudra Mayur Patel
|Gujarat Cricket Association
|4
|Sachin Dhas
|Maharashtra Cricket Association
|5
|Priyanshu Moliya
|Baroda Cricket Association
|6
|Musheer Khan
|Mumbai Cricket Association
|7
|Uday Saharan (C)
|Punjab Cricket Association
|8
|Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK)
|Hyderabad Cricket Association
|9
|Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC)
|Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association
|10
|Murugan Abhishek
|Hyderabad Cricket Association
|11
|Innesh Mahajan (WK)
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association
|12
|Dhanush Gowda
|Karnataka State Cricket Association
|13
|Aaradhya Shukla
|Punjab Cricket Association
|14
|Raj Limbani
|Baroda Cricket Association
|15
|Naman Tiwari
|Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association
|Traveling standby players for tri-series
|1
|Prem Devkar
|Mumbai Cricket Association
|2
|Ansh Gosai
|Saurashtra Cricket Association
|3
|Md. Amaan
|Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association
Back-up players: Digvijay Patil (Maharashtra Cricket Association), Jayanth Goyat (Haryana Cricket Association), P Vignesh (Tamil Nadu Cricket Association), Kiran Chormale (Maharashtra Cricket Association).
Team India are in Group A along with Bangladesh, Ireland and USA and begin their U19 World Cup campaign on 20th of January, 2024 with a game against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein. India then play their next two group fixtures against Ireland and USA on 25th & 28th January respectively. The final of the marquee tournament will be played on 11th of February, 2024 in Benoni.
