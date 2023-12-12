India U19 Squad for Tri-Series in South Africa & ICC Men’s U19 World Cup Announced

The Junior Selection Committee has picked India’s U19 Men’s squad for the tri-series in South Africa and the upcoming ICC Men’s U19 World Cup, 2024, BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah informed on Tuesday.

The tri-series between India, England & South Africa will kick off on the 29th of December, 2023 with the final scheduled on the 10th of January, 2024.

Post the tri-series, the India U19 team will begin preparations for the much anticipated ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup.

India U19 squad for tri-series & ICC Men’s U19 World Cup NO NAME ASSOCIATION 1 Arshin Kulkarni Maharashtra Cricket Association 2 Adarsh Singh Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association 3 Rudra Mayur Patel Gujarat Cricket Association 4 Sachin Dhas Maharashtra Cricket Association 5 Priyanshu Moliya Baroda Cricket Association 6 Musheer Khan Mumbai Cricket Association 7 Uday Saharan (C) Punjab Cricket Association 8 Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK) Hyderabad Cricket Association 9 Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC) Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association 10 Murugan Abhishek Hyderabad Cricket Association 11 Innesh Mahajan (WK) Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association 12 Dhanush Gowda Karnataka State Cricket Association 13 Aaradhya Shukla Punjab Cricket Association 14 Raj Limbani Baroda Cricket Association 15 Naman Tiwari Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association Traveling standby players for tri-series 1 Prem Devkar Mumbai Cricket Association 2 Ansh Gosai Saurashtra Cricket Association 3 Md. Amaan Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association

Back-up players: Digvijay Patil (Maharashtra Cricket Association), Jayanth Goyat (Haryana Cricket Association), P Vignesh (Tamil Nadu Cricket Association), Kiran Chormale (Maharashtra Cricket Association).

Team India are in Group A along with Bangladesh, Ireland and USA and begin their U19 World Cup campaign on 20th of January, 2024 with a game against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein. India then play their next two group fixtures against Ireland and USA on 25th & 28th January respectively. The final of the marquee tournament will be played on 11th of February, 2024 in Benoni.