Casio, Toyota Unveil G-SHOCK MUDMAN GW-9500TLC Edition

G-SHOCK, the trailblazing watch brand renowned for its exceptional durability and visionary craftsmanship, is excited to announce its latest collaboration with Toyota Land Cruiser, a fusion of rugged durability and automotive excellence. Introducing the G-SHOCK MUDMAN GW-9500TLC-1, a timepiece born from the relentless spirit of Team Land Cruiser Toyota Auto Body (TLC) and the iconic toughness of G-SHOCK.

The GW-9500 stands proudly as the third evolution within the esteemed MUDMAN Series, following in the distinguished footsteps of its predecessors, the GW-9000 and GW-9300. Nestled within the prestigious Master of G series, renowned for its unparalleled resilience, the MUDMAN epitomizes durability in the face of adversity. Crafted to dominate the harshest landscapes, the MUDMAN GW-9500 TLC Edition, with its Carbon Core Guard structure, is engineered to withstand the onslaught of dust, mud, and extreme elements.

The timepiece embodies the spirit of MUDMAN, renowned for delivering peak performance in the harshest conditions, and reflects the enduring challenge embraced by TLC, a seasoned participant in the Dakar Rally, widely regarded as the toughest race in the world. Designed to capture the feel of racing through desert sands, the sand-colored band is printed with a black splatter pattern that evokes tracks left by speeding racers. The stainless-steel bezel components — a first for a GW-9500 model — are ion plated in black to project a bold fearlessness that exudes both strength and practical luxury.

Moreover, this exclusive edition, adorned with the TLC team colors — blue, white, and red — enhances the design, with the team logo proudly displays on the band and case back, celebrating the dynamic collaboration between Toyota Auto Body and G-SHOCK.

This special-edition timepiece is testament to G-SHOCK and Toyota’s shared commitment to unparalleled quality and thrilling exploration, exemplifying excellence and adventure. Its streamlined and compact profile hosts a sophisticated duplex LCD, providing essential data at a glance for navigating the toughest challenges. With radio-controlled calibration, every second is precise, making it a necessity in the unforgiving realm of extreme racing.

Priced at Rs 24,995, this timepiece is available at Casio India stores nationwide, or online at https://www.casio.com/in/ watches/gshock/product.GW- 9500TLC-1/