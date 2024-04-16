UPSC 2023 Result: Odisha’s Animesh Pradhan Secures AIR-2

Bhubaneswar: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the Civil Services Mains results 2023 on Tuesday. Making Odisha proud, Animesh Pradhan from Bhalugadia village in the Talcher area of Angul district, secured the All Inida 2nd rank in the prestigious examination.

Aditya Srivastava secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 and Donuru Ananya Reddy ranked third.

Animesh had previously cleared the Odisha Civil Services Examination. He holds an engineering degree in computer science from NIT Rourkela in 2021. He started his schooling at Kalinga DAV School in Talcher and passed 12th grade securing 98.4% number. He is currently an employee at Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in Delhi.

Animesh has achieved his goal despite losing both of his parents. His father, who was the Principal of Hingula College, passed away in 2017. His mother also passed away last January. Animesh’s sister is currently employed in the horticulture department in Chendipada, Angul district. However, all of Animesh’s hard work and determination have finally paid off today.

Other successful candidates from Odisha in the top 100 are Prajnanandan Giri – rank 24, Ayushi Pradhan rank -36, Jayashree Pradhan rank-52 and Abhimanyu Malik rank-60.

Congratulating the successful candidates, CM Naveen has made a social media post on X, “Congratulate all the successful candidates from Odisha who have cleared UPSC examination. May they work with dedication to take welfare initiatives to the grassroots. Wish them bright careers ahead.

UPSC conducts civil services examination in three phases every year, then it selects officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS). There are three stages for the examination – prelims, mains and interview. A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination this year and have been recommended for different central government services.

Odisha UPSC CSE Achievers

Rank 2: Animesh Pradhan

Rank 24: Prajnanandan Giri

Rank 36: Ayushi Pradhan

Rank 52: Jayashree Pradhan

Rank 60: Abhimanyu Malik

Rank 110: Amritanshu Nayak

Rank 115: Jaswant Malik

Rank 176: Padmanav Mishra

Rank 204: Shubhra Panda

Rank 280: Ananya Rana

Rank 303: Tanisha Mishra

Rank 319: Rashmi Pradhan

Rank 343: Biswajit Panda

Rank 387: Priyanka Priyadarshini

Rank 409: Santosh Kumar Patra

Rank 466: Sourav Das

Rank 575: Raskesh Kumar Sahoo

Rank 581: Nayan Ranjan Das

Rank 722: Hemant Kumar Sahu

Rank 772: Bibhansu Kumar Ray

Rank 800: Siddhant Besra

Rank 881: Rasmi Paikray

Rank 982: Sourav Das

Rank 1001: Anup Nayak