Capital Hospital’s Sanitary workers, security personnel stage protests over delay in payment

New Delhi: Sanitary workers and security personnel of the Capital Hospital staged protests in Bhubaneswar on Saturday demanding payment of their salaries on time.

The sanitary workers in the hospital have halted their work since Saturday morning. Association members of the sanitary workers have staged a protest with the allegation that they are not getting their salaries on time.

The association members of security personnel in the hospital have also staged a protest with the same kind of allegation. They have further alleged that some of the security personnel have been beaten up by the relatives of some patients in the hospital.