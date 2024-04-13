Lady teacher suspended for taking part in election rally in Odisha

Boudh: A teacher of Dahya Government Nodal High School was suspended for participating in an election rally taken out by a political party in Boudh district.

The Boudh Collector and District Election Officer found her guilty and took the disciplinary action against assistant teacher Sanghamitra Mallick and placed her under suspension with immediate effect.

Mallick is alleged to have violated the model code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).