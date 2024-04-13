International

Hundreds evacuated from Sydney mall after suspected stabbing: Reports

By Ananya Pattnaik
Sydney: Crowds have fled a Sydney shopping mall after reports of multiple stabbings and a possible shooting there have sparked a major police response. Local media reported gunshots could be heard inside Westfield Mall at Bondi junction, BBC reported.

A man was shot at a mall in Sydney on Saturday following reports of multiple people stabbed. Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, according to local media reports.

